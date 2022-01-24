Alert: Water pipe burst in Bundoran leading to supply disruptions

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Bundoran and surrounding areas today.
Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm, today January 24.
Irish Water has recommended that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: DON00043308.
Be advised that road traffic issues are also likely due to this water notice.
You can keep up to date on the situation here:
https://www.water.ie/?map=supply-and-service-updates&id=DON00043308
