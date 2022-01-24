Find out more about Donegal's unique placenames

Donegal G.A.P. Heritage and History Group have just announced that it will host a talk about the work on the Logainmneacha Pharóiste Ghleann Cholm Cille (Glencolmcille Placenames Project) on Thursday, February 3 in the Kilclooney Dolmen Centre, Portnoo at 7pm. Admission: €5. Everyone welcome.
Dermot Diamond, project manager, will speak about the work being undertaken to preserve and highlight the valuable heritage of local placenames in the parish of Gleann Cholm Cille.
