25 Jan 2022

Funding of more than €175,000 announced for arts projects in Donegal

The Creative Ireland funding will allow Donegal County Council to support its culture and creativity strategies 

Last year in Donegal, Creative Ireland delivered 70 projects including Yarns, a series of short films on creative older people in Donegal

25 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Funding of  €175,161 has been announced for Creative Ireland initiatives in Donegal. 

The Creative Ireland funding will allow Donegal County Council to support its culture and creativity strategies along with the flagship Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of free creativity for children and young people that takes place in June.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’ Brien TD, have announced the funding allocation.

Last year in Donegal, the Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity Team delivered 70 projects including Colmcille 1500, the year-long commemoration which marked the 1500th anniversary of the birth of St Colmcille, and Yarns,  a series of short films featuring songs, stories, and reminiscences from five creative older people in Donegal.

Donegal-based Polish writer publishes bilingual childrens book

Karolina Olchowska lost her parents as a young child and has written a picture book inspired by her grandmother who raised her

Minister Martin said the funding will support the excellent work undertaken by local authorities on behalf of the Creative Ireland Programme. 

“Every Creative Ireland project delivered by our local authority teams harnesses the creative potential of our people and their communities. Their work is the cornerstone of the Creative Ireland Programme and brings together local expertise in arts, heritage, libraries, enterprise and community engagement in a meaningful and inspired way,” she said.

 

