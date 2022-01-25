Alert: water supply disruption in parts of Letterkenny

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Letterkenny area could face cuts to their water supplies today.
Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to customers in the Kiltoy, Ramelton Road, Glebe, Tara Court, and Golf Course Road areas of Letterkenny and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal, according to Irish Water.
The works are scheduled to take place until 4.30pm today, January 25.
Consumers are asked to note that it is recommended that they allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.
Irish Water added: “Be advised that road traffic issues are also likely due to this water notice.”
Updates on the works are available HERE
