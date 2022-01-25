Search

25 Jan 2022

Garda probe into 'nasty' crime at Letterkenny home

Substantial damage done during blaze

Ballymacool, Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

25 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surround a car being set alight in Ballymacool, Letterkenny.  

Sergeant Eunan Walshe said that a car was set on fire in the Green area of Ballymacool between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning at around 1.30am. 

A resident in the area woke because of a noise outside to discover a car on fire. 

Gardaí believe the car set alight deliberately. 

Sergeant Walshe described the crime which is being described as criminal damage as 'nasty.'

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. 

 

News

