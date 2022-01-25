Funding available for Donegal Heritage Projects

The Heritage Council is inviting applications to its Community Heritage Grant Scheme until Wednesday, February 16 at 5pm.
The aims of the grant scheme are to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.
For full details please click here.
