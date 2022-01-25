Search

25 Jan 2022

Gardaí seek four males who they suspect stole boxes of alcohol, confectionary and toilet roll

The youths may have been spotted carrying their haul on Neil T Blaney Road

Gardaí seek four males who they suspect stole boxes of alcohol, confectionary and toilet roll

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

25 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are searching for four young men after a theft from a business last Sunday at 8.30pm. 

The youths were captured on CCTV entering the yard of a business on the Port Road and proceeded to steal boxes of alcohol, confectionary and toilet roll from a delivery truck. 

Gate of coal merchant yard in Letterkenny was rammed in an effort to steal jeep

They left via the rear of the premises and entered onto the Neil T Blaney road.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Neil T Blaney road between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, January 23 and who may have reason to believe they seen the youths to contact them. 

It is possible they may have been on the Neil T Blaney Road carrying their haul.

Anyone with dashcam is asked to please make it available to gardaí.

 You can contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

Gardaí renew their appeal for whereabouts of missing Donegal teenager

Manorcunningham teenager Ronan Quinn missing since January 21

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media