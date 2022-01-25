Search

25 Jan 2022

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

 A gradual resumption of routine surgeries at the hospital is underway

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to fall

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Visiting restrictions at hospitals remain in place despite the fall in Covid-19 numbers.

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital said there has been no change to national guidance on visiting acute hospitals since late December. 

The passing of the peak of the Omicron wave has seen the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals in the north-west continue to fall.

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) had dropped to 24 on Monday night, down from 49 a week earlier, with one case in intensive care. 

At Sligo University Hospital, the number of cases dropped from 21 to 13 in the same period, with no cases in ICU.

“The more recent limitations on access for visitors at LUH were due to the number of cases in the hospital and there are no changes to date; access to visitors is still limited to compassionate grounds only, the Saolta University Hospital Group said.  The situation is to be reviewed again later this week.

Donegal TD receives reassurance on continuity of Symptomatic Breast Service at LUH

A gradual resumption of routine surgeries at the hospital began on Monday. Time-sensitive and urgent cases will remain the priority for the foreseeable future, Saolta said, and the situation is being kept under constant review. 

Outpatient appointments are going ahead as usual and patients are asked to continue to come to their appointments unless advised otherwise.

Ambulatory gynaecology, endoscopy and other non-theatre day cases will proceed.

Patients who have symptoms of Covid-19, are a contact of someone with Covid-19 or are awaiting a  test result should not come to their appointment and should reschedule by contacting the number on their appointment letter.

News

