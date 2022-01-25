Elderly woman frightened by man seeking money Letterkenny

An elderly woman in Letterkenny was left terrified when approached by a man who asked for money.

Letterkenny District Court heard that at 4pm on September 29, 2020 Ms Francis Gallagher was approached by the man, who said that he needed money to get a bus to Galway.

Ms Gallagher opened her purse and handed the man a €50 note. The man said he needed another €30 and asked for another €50 note.

Sergeant Jim Collins said that the woman was ‘afraid and shocked’. Ms Gallagher subsequently identified the male, Denis Crumlish, to Gardaí.

When apprehend, Crumlish was still in possession of one of the €50 notes having used the other to buy cigarettes and other items. The €50 was returned to Ms Galagher, the court heard.

Crumlish was brought to court on foot of a bench warrant having failed to appear at court in March 2021. Garda Sinead McLaughlin gave evidence of the execution of the warrant.

Solicitor for Crumlish, Mr Donough Cleary, said Crumlish was living in Monaghan ‘during a more restrictive lockdown’ when he did not attend for hearing.

“This man lives in Monaghan on a halting site,” Mr Cleary said. “He comes to visit cousins in Letterkenny. When that relationship becomes fraught, he finds himself destitute. It is a very unfortunate situation.”

Crumlish (41) of Gortakeegan, Monaghan was charged with stealing €100 from Francis Gallagher. He was also charged with obstructing the passage of people on the footpath whilst begging and harassing people for money.

Judge Deirdre Gearty told Crumlish that his behaviour was ‘totally unacceptable’.

“A good deed backfired and it was not very nice behaviour,” Judge Gearty said.

Crumlish was convicted and fined €100 with five months to pay.