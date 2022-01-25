Search

25 Jan 2022

Woman fined for breaching Covid regulations and being drunk in Donegal

The woman was a passenger in a jeep that rammed a patrol car

Gavel

The Fermanagh woman was in breach of Covid regulations and was drunk

Reporter:

Court Reporter

25 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle which rammed a garda car on a number of occasions has been convicted of breaching Covid regulations.

Jordyn Deery, 20, of 38 Drumbeg, Enniskillen, was also convicted of being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to herself or others. Both offences occurred at Tullyearl, Donegal Town on January 24, 2021.

Deery was not present at Monday’s court sitting. The matter had previously been adjourned to allow her the opportunity to attend.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she was satisfied that the defendant had been notified, that no reasonable excuse was given for her being outside the 5K travel limit, and that the Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was not paid. 

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that on the day in question, Garda Joanne Doherty was told by Detective Garda Paul McHugh that they were following a Nissan X Trail jeep. 

“The vehicle had rammed the garda car on a number of occasions,” said Sgt Devaney.

Garda Doherty and other officers made their way to the Tullyearl roundabout. They observed the vehicle coming towards them followed by an unmarked garda car with blue lights activated. 

“The vehicle went around the roundabout the wrong way and came to a stop after losing control,” said Sgt Devaney.

The defendant was a back seat passenger. She was found to be very intoxicated and was outside the travel limit that was in place at the time. 

Judge Murphy imposed convictions and fines of €100 for each of the two offences. 

