Extra date added after Paul Brady's intimate Donegal concert sells out

Due to huge demand, a second Paul Brady concert has been added at Dunlewey Theatre.

The first show scheduled for Friday, April 22 has sold out.

Tickets are now on sale for the second date, Saturday, April 23, and are expected to be snapped up quickly.

An Evening With Paul Brady is presented by ACE Promotions and Sean Óg's Live Gaoth Dobhair. Both concerts will take place at Ionad Cois Locha Dunlewey Theatre.

It is described as: "A highly anticipated fully seated intimate show will make for a captivating experience, as he invites you into his world of songs and music in a way that will surprise in its intimacy, sense of fun and raw power.

"In a beautiful setting in Gaoth Dobhair overlooking the poison glen and Dunlewey Lake, you will hear many popular and critically acclaimed Paul Brady Music records with songs such as The Island, Crazy Dreams, Nothing But The Same Old Story, Nobody Knows, Follow On, The Long Goodbye, The Homes of Donegal to name a few."

Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost €30 plus booking fee. Refunds will only apply if the show is cancelled or rescheduled.

Tickets can be bought via Eventbrite by clicking here