Carndonagh's Spraoi agus Spórt awarded prestigious ‘Triple Lock Standard’

Carndonagh-based Spraoi agus Spórt has been awarded the prestigious ‘Triple Lock’ status by the Charities Institute Ireland (CII) for upholding the highest standards in transparent reporting, ethical fundraising and strong governance structures – a recognition which is the ‘gold standard’ for Irish charities to offer assurances to donors, members and the general public.

Co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt Helen Nolan said: “We’re delighted to announce that we have been certified as compliant with the prestigious ‘Triple Lock Standard’ with the Charities Institute Ireland.

“To achieve this ‘gold standard’ we are maintaining compliance with the guidelines for charitable organisations on fundraising from the public and preparing our annual financial statements in line with the Charity SORP accounting standard.

"We have also signed up to the detailed requirements of the Governance Code – a code of practice for good governance of Community, Voluntary and Charitable Organisations in Ireland.

“Importantly, by achieving the CII’s Triple Lock status we are able to provide our stakeholders with an assurance that they are donating to a trustworthy charity & social enterprise with transparent accounting, ethical fundraising principles and good governance structures.”

Helen has also thanked the donors, businesses and members of the public who have supported Spraoi agus Spórt since the charity was formed over 11 years ago.

She said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the amazing generosity of people from throughout Inishowen and beyond who have donated to Spraoi agus Spórt for over 11 years, which we really appreciate! In recent months the Square Bar in Clonmany have raised €8,100, Niamh Keogh over €600, and the Saigon Gaels in Vietnam over €1,700 from their fantastic fundraising activities!

“In addition, an important part of our fundraising efforts – not least during the coronavirus pandemic – is our vintage shop Fadó, and we very much welcome the continuing donations of clothes from the public which helps to support our ongoing work.

“All monies raised are invested in equipment and services which benefit all our service users, with a significant portion used to support our children and teenagers with a disability and/or autism, including funding special needs assistants and transport. We couldn’t survive without the public’s support.

“At Spraoi agus Spórt we are always striving to innovate and evolve – and I therefore have no doubts that we will emerge from the pandemic even stronger than before with the ability to deliver an even wider range of online and in-person activities for the hundreds of children, teenagers and families who avail of our services.”

For further information on the services and activities available at Spraoi agus Spórt or to fundraise or donate please visit www.spraoiagussport.ie, phone 07493 73303 / 0868420203 or email info@spraoiagussport.ie