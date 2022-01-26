Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Nia Byrne to features in new RTÉ RnaG series

Acclaimed Donegal musicians Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, of Altan, and her daughter Nia Byrne will be Liam Ó Maonlaí’s guests in the new series Cuan an Cheoil on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Thursday, February 3 at 7pm.

Each week in Cuan an Cheoil, Liam Ó Maonlaí of the Hothouse Flowers is joined by guest musicians, and they take what he describes as ‘a musical walk’, discussing music and life, and playing tunes together. The emphasis in the series is on a relaxed and open atmosphere for the musicians, a respite from the last few years and a chance to just go where the music and the moment takes them.

This is how Liam Ó Maonlaí described the concept for the series:"When I’m playing, I often think about what would happen if you were playing at home, how would this unfold naturally there, as opposed to shaping something for the stage. We had no script for this programme, we wanted to just let it flow as naturally as possible, and to then capture that magic."

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh was born and raised in the heart of the Gaeltacht in Gaoth Dobhair. She learned her music and songs from her father Proinsias Ó Maonaigh and her mother Cití Ní Ghallchóir. She’s a gifted fiddler and singer in the style of her home county, and is known nationally and internationally for her musical talent.

Mairéad founded the band Altan in the eighties with her husband Frankie Kennedy, who has since passed away. She has travelled the world with the supergroup Altan in the years since. Her daughter Nia is also a talented singer and fiddler and joins her mother for the programme, an experience they say they both really enjoyed.

Cuan an Cheoil is produced by Stiúideo Cuan, and funded by the BAI with the Television Licence Fee.

A visual stream for this programme will be available on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s social media platforms, on their website, and on rte.ie/gaeilge.