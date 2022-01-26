Search

26 Jan 2022

Beautiful Bundoran ready and raring to go

Bundoran beach warning with no lifeguards on duty until June 1

Bundoran's main beach

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

26 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

The seaside resort of Bundoran, whose main industry revolves around hospitality, faced many particular challenges over the past two years.
They did manage to get a good summer season last year, when some restrictions were still in force, but there was still enough freedom for visitors to descend in good numbers.
Local Tourism Officer Shane Smyth said that even over the past weekend, he had seen the positivity from the lifting of restrictions.
He said: “The lifting of restrictions has been welcome news for the town and there was such a buzz around Bundoran on Friday evening and right throughout the weekend.
“While the good weather also played its part over the past few days, the town was very busy with many cafes and restaurants busier than normal as people embraced the lifting of the restrictions and began to meet with each other again.

Real sense of positivity
“While we are still in covid times and can't be complacent, there's a real sense of positivity as we head into the 2022 season.
He added that the sense of relief and positivity around Bundoran right across the weekend was noteworthy with the town experiencing busier volumes than normal for January.

Tourism Officer Shane Smyth on left with John O'Connell, Chair of DiscoverBundoran.com

“The weather was a factor in this but the hope that came with the Taosieach's announcement on Friday evening and the realisation that there was some sort of end in sight after such a tough two years created such a great atmosphere in the pubs, restaurants and cafes.
“We look forward to the return to normal activities as the town begins to reopen for the 2022 season in the coming weeks and months., '' he concluded
Waterworld also reopens after two summers of closure this Easter, which is also a significant boost for the south Donegal resort.

