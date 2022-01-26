Man in custody following an armed incident outside Letterkenny

a man in his 60s was arrested and is being detained at Letterkenny garda station
A man has been arrested following an armed incident on the outskirts of Letterkenny.
Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident in the Newmills area of Letterkenny on Tuesday evening.
A Garda spokesman said a man in his 60s was arrested and is being detained at Letterkenny garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí say no injuries were reported during the course of this incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.