Jimmy Campbell had healing in his heart and magic in his fingers - funeral congregation are told

The Church of the Holy Family in Edinenfagh rang with fiddle music at the beginning of the Requiem Mass of the late Jimmy Campbell this afternoon.

Jimmy was regarded as one of Donegal's most influential traditional musicians and was renowned for his loving, warm and caring nature.

Originally from an Gleann Beag outside Glenties, Mr Campbell spent three decades working and living in the UK before returning to his native townland An Teanga Mheáin. He was a regular at his local pub The Glen Tavern with his brother, the late Vincent Campbell, and his son Peter which is renowned for rich and traditional Irish music.

A fiddle case lay against the altar facing the pyres packed with fiddle players and traditional Irish musicians from across the county and further afield who traveled to Edinenfagh today to pay their respects for the giant of Irish traditional music. A solitary fiddle lay on top of the coffin.

Celebrating the Mass, Father Donnchadh Ó’Baoill welcomed those who had traveled from near and far to the Funeral Mass. The Mass was concelebrated by Father Denis Quinn, who is from the area, Father Aodhan Cannon from the parish of Dungloe and Father Gerry Cunningham from the parish of Glenties.

Father Ó’Baoill said a sudden death is always hard: “The suddenness of it makes it hard to deal with.” He offered his condolences to Jimmy’s family, friends and neighbours.

He said that at Mass we celebrate a son’s love for his father and a father for his son and somehow we become entwined in that net of love: “Today in a really real way we are celebrating a father’s love for his family … a father’s love is a very special love.”

He said that a father’s love contributes to who we are today. He recalled Jimmy Campbell as being a great father and a fine neighbour.

Father Ó’Baoill said it will take time to heal when we a loved one passes away.

He said he recently read a newspaper article regarding the passing of a Derry fiddle player. In this piece the late fiddle player, Gerry O’Neill, was described as having healing in his heart and magic in his fingers.

Father Ó’Baoill said we could apply the same sentiments to Jimmy Campbell. He said that Jimmy also had healing in his heart and magic in his fingers and was happiest bringing people together through the medium of music. The well-known priest said music brings joy into our lives and Jimmy enjoyed sharing that joy and nourishing that joy through music.

“I believe the great talent that Jimmy had was that he had healing in his heart, his big heart, how he dealt with people, he seemed to enjoy the company of people.”

He said that Jimmy attracted people to him such was the goodness of his nature. He said the type of personality that Jimmy had didn’t happen by accident, it happens by choice, and that Jimmy had made that choice when he was young.

He described Jimmy as being a very positive person who wouldn't speak ill of anyone and when he heard someone being criticised he would say in Irish: “Tá sé ag déanamh a dhicheall - he is doing his best.”

Father Ó’Baoill spoke about the great gift Jimmy had in playing music, he described learning an instrument, an art of any description to a high standard, as being an accomplishment.

Father Ó’Baoill said: “We all have music in our hearts. Good people draw that talent out and we can be our best in their company and in their presence.”

At the end of Mass, Jimmy's son-in-law, Paul spoke about the late Jimmy Campbell. He described meeting Jimmy for the first time; he entered the home wherein was a roaring fire, Jimmy had been reading the paper, and then he got up, walked over to him and ‘he broke my hand,’ Paul said to much laughter.

“He was proud of Glenties. He loved meeting new people,” he said.

He recalled another occasion when Jimmy asked him to help him fence. There was more laughter when he said that Jimmy - a giant of a man -had four done when he was half way through his first.

He said at music sessions, Jimmy would blast an intermittent shush to quieten the crowd and Paul told the congregation, both present and online, that Jimmy had been the very person who had been making the noise.

He said that Jimmy was a loving, caring, gentleman who leaves behind him an incredible legacy and who was loved by so many people.

Father Denis Quinn echoed Paul’s sentiments and recalled Jimmy sitting in the barn as he and his neighbours told stories trying to outdo one another.

“I am sure that there will be many stories shared today. Dinny’s tavern has a spare seat today that will never be filled again in the same way with the love, care, story and music of Jimmy Campbell.”

He described the wave of excitement that rang throughout the area on hearing, many years ago, that Jimmy and Vincent were to return home. People knew that the place would sing with music and that many late nights lay ahead at Dinny’s.

He described the huge contribution that Jimmy and his family made to traditional Irish fiddle music. He conceded that today was a very sad for Jimmy’s immediate family and prayed for their healing.

“Jimmy was a great friend and a great father,” Father Quinn said.

All of those who helped the family were thanked at the end of Mass. Those who provided music for the Mass and who contributed in any way to the proceedings were thanked.

Jimmy was predeceased by his wife Yvonne, brothers Charlie and Vincent. He is survived by his son Peter, his daughters Teresa, Fiona, Vanessa and Donna, brothers, Jose and Coumba (Glenfin) and Eugene (Sligo), sisters and brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.



Ár mbeannacht leat a Jimmy go mbeidh ceol sna flaithis anocht agaibh