Power cut in Letterkenny

Parts of Letterkenny were left without electricity this afternoon following a power cut.
Those affected were in an area near Lisnaneese Lower, An Cluain and Woodvale Court to the north of the town.
According to ESB networks, 68 customers were affected, and it is estimated that all supplies will be restored by 7.00 pm. Some were already restored by 4.15 pm.
The power cut was first reported at 2.42 pm.
