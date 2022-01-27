Ballyshannon positivity palpable as restrictions lifted

The people of Ballyshannon are an industrious lot, not least through the daily challenges lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions.

You only have to cast your eye in the direction of the Mall or College Street to get that feel of positivity, which has now been extended this week, with the dropping of most Covid-19 restrictions.

Donagh Keon, president of the Ballyshannon Business Chamber said there was a palpable sense of relief and happiness for Ballyshannon businesses, who are as keen as mustard, to just get on with what they do best and that is serving their customers.

It was also about keeping it local and reinvigorating the south Donegal market town which has been operational as a trading town for many centuries. And that is along with its well claimed merits of being Ireland's oldest town.

Donagh said that there was great positivity around the town and wider area and that at this stage, people and businesses in particular, just wanted to get on with it.

But there was still caution at the back of some people’s minds.

He said: “There is a bit of a buzz now, an air of excitement and trying to get back to some sort of normality. We are all hoping that things will iron themselves out now and there is hope that the virus will ease. People are telling me that bookings are starting again. We certainly hope that we are on the road to recovery.

“The main thing is that they want to stay open, that is one thing that I often hear repeated when I am out and about in my own business capacity. The feedback that I have been getting as well, is that some people are reopening immediately, some are getting stock and staff sorted out.

The ever present town clock is just one of multiple projects to get Ballyshannon ticking again

“There were a few other places in the area that had been closed over the last few weeks, partly because of Covid and partly because of holidays, so everyone is looking forward now and really hoping for a good season ahead,” he said.

“It is good now that we are also heading into the Spring and Easter. Despite the challenges we had a very good season in Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh last summer and I would certainly hope to see the same thing again this year

“I would say that the north west has enjoyed a couple of good seasons and one of the great things that did happen was that people holidayed in Ireland. That saved us in many ways. There will be a grá if you get abroad but I do believe that a large majority of people will stay and hopefully they will pick the north west.”

Donagh said that apart from the business aspect of the town, many new roots of progress were also taking hold in the Erne Town.

The positivity in Ballyshannon can be seen everywhere

“You see Lawrence's house getting rejuvenated and there is the Condon property down the Mall with the roof and facade. All these things augur well for the town. Then you see the work going on at the Sheil Hospital, which in itself will be a huge boost in terms of development for the town. The Centra car park at McCosker's site is also a welcome addition which saw the demolition of the old Erne Cinema.

“Just go around the town, it is very visible to see that shops and businesses are doing their best in terms of upgrading their facilities.

“Even the approach roads are bearing new facades from the Bundoran road with the likes of Philip Rooney and the Belleek road with the Brookside Centre, Brendan Keown’s property, the attractiveness of the town is improving, so I would say there are a lot of positives.”

And of course, the Rory Gallagher International Festival will be back this June . . .