27 Jan 2022

Ballyshannon plumber had smoked two joints before he drove

27 Jan 2022

A Ballyshannon plumber has been fined and banned for drug driving, at Ballyshannon District Court.
Conor Kennedy (24) of Ashbrook Drive, Ballyshannon pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving at Rampart Lane, Ballyshannon on December 15 last year.
Inspector David Durkin told the court that gardaí noticed the defendant driving erratically and failing to indicate at roundabouts.
After gardaí stopped the vehicle, they noticed that the defendant’s speech was slurred.
He admitted smoking two joints of cannabis before driving.
The defendant was brought to Ballyshannon garda station and a subsequent test showed a level of cannabis in the blood.
He had no previous convictions.
Defence solicitor John Murray said his client was a 24-year-old plumber who had issues and was due to go into White Oaks for treatment next week.
The defendant had been in the treatment centre before, the court heard.
Mr Murray said the defendant was a genuine person and this was his first offence and he had admitted everything to gardaí.
Judge Sandra Murphy fined the defendant €250 and banned him from driving for a year.

