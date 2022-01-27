Brendan Byrne of the IFPEA given guarantee from Russian Ambassador on naval exercises

The Chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA), Brendan Byrne, who met with Russian Ambassador ahead of planned military drills 260km off the Southwest coast has said they hope that common sense will prevail.

Brendan Byrne, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, said the meeting with the Russian Ambassador was “beneficial”. He said there is an understanding of a “pathway for coexistence” for Irish fishing trawlers and the Russian navy. pic.twitter.com/dmwXdzLQjt — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) January 27, 2022

Mr Byrne said he was impressed with Ambassador Yury Filatov's "wealth of knowledge" on "the complexity of the situation."

The meeting lasted 50 minutes at the Russian Embassy in Dublin. The representatives told RTÉ a number of options were discussed at the meeting but they could not go into detail due to the sensitivity of the operation.

Earlier, the Department of Transport issued a Marine Notice advising all seafarers about the military drills which will take place from next Thursday, February 3, for five days.

Patrick Murphy and Brendan Byrne talking to @joeliveline now about their meeting with the Russian Ambassador @RTERadio1 https://t.co/Rvva8CPTEe — Liveline (@rteliveline) January 27, 2022

The Irish Times reported earlier today that Russia’s ambassador to Ireland has given Irish fishermen “an absolute guarantee” that their fishing grounds will not be affected by next week’s Russian naval exercises, according to fishing industry representatives.

Mr Byrne told the Irish Times they had reached “an accommodation where there is a pathway for coexistence for the naval exercises and for our fishing fleet” during the planned military drills next week.

“Further information will be shared with us as the exercises draw near and a clear understanding of who is going to be where so that both parties know that there will be a buffer zone between,” he said. “At the same time there was an absolute guarantee that our traditional fishing grounds will not be impacted by the Russian naval exercises.”