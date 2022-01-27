Bloody Sunday remembrance in Gaoth Dobhair this weekend

The iconic Bád Eddie on Machaire Chlochair beach
People are invited to cuimhneacháin Domhnach na fola / a Bloody Sunday Rememberance event this Sunday in Gaoth Dobhair.
People are asked to congregate at Bád Eddie on Machaire Chlochair beach around 4pm for the scheduled event.
The event is described as a non-political party event and is being organised at the request of the families.
