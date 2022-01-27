Ballyshannon Drama Society back on the home stage, doing what the do best . . .

Ballyshannon Drama Society makes a welcome return to their home stage at the Abbey Arts Centre in a couple of weeks, locals will be delighted to hear.

And their new production will also hit the road in their quest to reach the 2022 All Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone.

The society boasts some of the finest actors in the country and it is fair to say that they have been a beacon of light for live drama in north west for over half a century.

Their hugely popular annual Ballyshannon Drama festival is also set to return in March.

But back to their present offering which is a classic from the pen of Arthur Miller, who was once married to Marilyn Monroe, if you didn’t already know.



The new production 'All My Sons' by Arthur Miller will run from February 16-19 at the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon starting at 8pm nightly.

In some very welcome news they revealed:

“We are delighted to return to the Abbey Arts Centre stage with our latest production, Arthur Miller’s ‘All My Sons’, from February 16th to 19th, at 8pm nightly

“Rehearsals have been underway for months at this stage, in line with government health guidelines, which have thankfully been lifted just in time for opening night a few weeks from now.

“The easing of restrictions also means the group will be able to take the show on the road to participate in the All Ireland Drama Festival with some sense of normality.

‘All My Sons’ is one of Miller’s best known plays, set in post-WWII America, in the backyard of the Keller household. The family struggles to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge - forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance, and post-war disenchantment across generations.

The director of this year’s production is Trish Keane. While this is Trish’s first time at the helm of a festival production, she has been a major contributor to the success of all our previous productions, having won countless awards for her acting roles and set design, and being involved in every other aspect of the shows at some point.

The stellar, multi-award-winning cast consists of familiar faces and a few newcomers to the society:

Joe Keller - Richard Hurst; Kate Keller - Rachel O’Connor; Chris Keller - Troy Devanny; Ann Deever - Deirdre Ferguson; George Deever - Terence Mc Eneaney; Dr. Jim Bayliss - Tony Liston; Sue Bayliss - Ailis Mc Intyre; Frank Lubey - Ronan Drummond; Lydia Lubey – Audrey Davitt; Bert - John McHugh

The rest of the production team consists of:

Assistant Director - Carl Duggan, Continuity - Linda Ritchie, Lighting - Chris Dykes and Shane Patterson, Sound Design - Trish Keane

Sound - Seán O'Connor, Costumes - Rachel O'Connor and Trish Keane, Set Design and Construction - Trish Keane, Paul McGonigle, John Travers, Rachel O'Connor, Carl Duggan, Mark Kirby, Seán O'Connor, Aiden McGuinness.

“With such an excellent cast and crew, the show promises to be a fantastic night of drama, and is sure to impress audiences around the country once it goes out on the circuit.

“Make sure you don’t miss the home run of ‘All My Sons’, running on February 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th at 8pm nightly in the Abbey Arts Centre.” they say.

Tickets are available from the Abbey Arts Centre box office:

Tel. (071) 9851375 or visit abbeycentre.ie.