28 Jan 2022

Trolley bed numbers at LUH still third highest in country according to INMO

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

28 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

There were 46 admitted patients waiting for hospital beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch data, a reduction of 11 since yesterday.

39 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while seven are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

This means that LUH now has the third highest number of trolley bed patients in the country this morning, but more have been located in other wards than in their emergency department, compared to many of the busier hospitals.

Only two other hospital in the country, University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and University Hospital Galway (UHG) had more patients waiting on trolley beds to get hospital beds.

Twenty  admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 15 patients are waiting in the emergency department, which recently had a €3.2m makeover, while five are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The new entrance beside the main hospital entrance is now open 24 hours a day and is regularly used by patients from south Donegal. 

On a national basis 440 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 333 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 107 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

