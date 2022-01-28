Jason Black launches Donegal Centre for Independent Living's new Strategic Plan

Global Endurance Athlete/Mountaineer, Jason Black - the first Donegal man to climb Mount Everest - was the special guest for the launch of the Donegal Centre for Independent Living's 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.

Rosaleen Doherty, DCIL’s C.E.O., reflected on the Independent Living movement from Berkley California in the early 1970s to emerge in Dublin 20 years later.

She stated that DCIL’s achievements have been significant but they are not content to stand still.

She said that they will “boldly go forward” with the new Strategic Plan and their priorities to: “Support our people, expanding our service offering” and also to invest in new technologies and infrastructure.

“This will see us deliver on what our stake holders, the people with disabilities, want and what they need to enable them to live their independent lives to their fullest,” she said.

Some of the initiatives announced include:

1. Extension to the existing building with inclusion of Indoor and Outdoor Sensory Gardens

2. Grant Aid Fund to support leaders during difficult times

3. Opportunity Fund to assist leaders to fully participate in society

4. Scholarship Fund designed for students with disabilities to participate in third level education

5. Employee Support Programme for PA’s

6. Dedicated training inhouse and external

7. Additional accessible transport vehicle

She continued: “DCIL can only do this with the help of our funders, the HSE and the dedication and commitment of our Personal Assistants who provide the necessary support to our leaders in the community."

Guest Speaker at the event, Jason Black, Global Endurance Athlete/Mountaineer, commended the CEO, the DCIL Board and staff for their achievements and their fearless passion for change and progression for the future.

A firm believer of ‘having to believe it to see it’, he spoke of always walking in your own shoes and that often the more difficult roads lead to the beautiful destinations.

DCIL has every intention in making these roads less difficult for people with disabilities.