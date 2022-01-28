Inishowen to mark 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday with candlelit vigil

Bloody Sunday victims
A candlelit vigil will be held in Inishowen to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
The event will take place in Buncrana's Market Square this Sunday at 4pm. All are welcome to attend.
Mayor of Donegal, Cllr Jack Murray said the people of Inishowen deeply felt the events of that tragic day due to the 'deep connections between the peninsula and Derry.
"The connections between Inishowen and Derry run deep," Cllr Murray said. "Many of those killed and wounded on the day had strong Inishowen connections. Many people from Inishowen marched in Derry on the day.
"Sunday's vigil is our way of standing in solidarity with the people of Derry and I would call on the people of Inishowen of attend the vigil on Sunday to show our support."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.