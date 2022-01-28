Cassidy's Laochra Gael tops the TG4 Player charts for 2021

Kevin Cassidy was
Kevin Cassidy's Laochra Gael was the most watched programme on the TG4 Player in 2021.
A total of 14,162 people watched the show on the Player over the course of the year, with the programme also aired on television three times and attracting a high viewership.
Its first screening, on January 7, 2021, attracted an average of 30,900, with a peak of 47,900. The repeat, three days later, averaged 25,900 and peaked at 43,200 before a rerun in October, had had 24,700 average and 60,400.
Laochra Gael is a GAA sports in an hour-long format, now in its 22nd series, bringing each player's personal stories to screen.
'Martin McGuinness - Trodaí, Idirbheartaí, Polaiteoir' was Tg4's most watched programme of the year, with its January screening averaging 74,600 and hitting a peak of 96,700. It was watched 7,853 times on the Player.
