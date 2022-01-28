Popular family run Donegal shop shortlisted for national Community award

Charles McNulty’s XL in Donegal Town has been nominated for a prestigious ShelfLife National C-Store Award.

The ShelfLife C-Store Awards are the only comprehensive and independently judged business accolades for the C-Store sector and McNulty’s XL has been shortlisted in the Community Initiative of the Year category.

To be shortlisted for a ShelfLife C-Store Award is a hugely creditable achievement, while winning an award is the high point of the year for those fortunate enough to do so.

XL Sales Director Paul Bealin said: “The honour of being shortlisted in the annual ShelfLife National C-Store Award is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of McNulty’s XL. To be shortlisted is truly outstanding and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate all involved on being shortlisted.”

The 20th annual ShelfLife National C-Store Awards in association with Cuisine De France and The National Lottery will take place at Dublin’s Royal Marine Hotel on March 10.

A high point in the retail calendar every year, the gala ceremony will be an opportunity to celebrate the hard-working retail managers who have shown tremendous dedication to their customers and colleagues during the outbreak of Covid-19.