Met Eireann issues weather warning for Donegal with gusts of over 100km/h expected

Wind and marine warnings issued for Donegal
Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning with high winds set to hit Donegal this weekend.
According to the national forecaster, south west to west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h, higher in coastal areas and on high ground.
The warning takes effect at 3am on Saturday and will remain valid to 9am.
While Donegal is the only county in the Republic of Ireland covered by the warning, the UK Met Office has issued similar warnings for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone, Derry. It warns of strong westerly winds bringing disruption to parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.
There is also a status yellow marine warning in place. Met Eireann warns that west to northwest winds will reach gale or strong gale force on Irish coastal waters from Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland to Belfast Lough.
The marine warning is valid from 12 midnight tonight until 12 noon on Saturday.
