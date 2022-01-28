Plans for major car park extension in Dunfanaghy

Dunfanaghy. Photo: Google Maps.
Planning permission is being sought for a major extension to a car park at a busy Donegal seaside location.
The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed its plans for the development of 35 car parking spaces and four ‘recreational vehicle’ parking spaces, along with pedestrian walkways and green spaces at Lurgabrack, Dunfanaghy.
A Natura Impact Statement has been submitted to Donegal Co Council as part of the planning submission, and will be available for inspection of purchase.
The car park is close to some of the most scenic beaches in the county.
