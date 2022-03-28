Homecare group's initiative to offer support and humanitarian aid for Ukraine

A series of fundraisers are taking place nationwide with homecare company Bluebird Care changing its branding colour to blue and yellow for the duration of the campaign.

Bluebird Care Donegal and Leitrim started an initiative to offer support and humanitarian aid to those in desperate need in Ukraine. The campaign began will end on March 31 2022.

All money is going to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC). A Bluebird Care JustGiving page has also been set up to encourage donations from those who can’t attend these events.

Hannah Banfield, Marketing and Communications Director for Bluebird Care said: “We are fundraising for the Disasters Emergency Committee to offer as much as we can in support of the humanitarian aid needed for Ukrainians. We are dedicated to helping care for people and if we can assist those in most need, we will. Like everyone, we are deeply appalled by the suffering of those impacted by the war; those that have lost loved ones; or lost their homes and now fleeing their country. At Bluebird Care we Stand With Ukraine. “

For those who wish to donate to this vital cause see the link HERE here to support.