30 Mar 2022

Ballybofey-Stranorlar and District Historical Society to hear tales of myths and legends

Meeting on tonight, Monday

Keith Corcoran

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

28 Mar 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie


Noted author Keith Corcoran will be the guest speaker at tonight's monthly meeting of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar, and District Historical Society meeting which takes place in the Henderson Hall, Stranorlar at 7.30pm.

It certainly promises to be a very interesting gathering as Keith penned an impressive book entitled Mysteries and Legends of Donegal - Historical Tales of the Unexpected and its contents are sure to enthrall everyone present.

When he launched the book (above) back in October 2019 Keith said he was really keen to differentiate this book from a conventional folklore collection as 80% of the material in his book had never been published.

"It is a sort of a hybrid between an X-Files paranormal investigation of unsolved mysteries and legends County Donegal and Patrick Campbell's classic book 'Rambles Round Donegal'!

"You will see there are stories based back 4,500 years ago and stories from the 1990s and last few years 'Ghost in a Smartphone' and 'Ball Lightning Strikes Twice' about a U.S. scientist's search for evidence of dark matter in the Donegal Highlands. There are eight pages of sources of reference so every story theme has been exhaustively researched," he said.

His book has received many fine reviews including one from noted flute and whistle play Matt Molloy of the Irish traditional music group, The Chieftains.

“Keith has skillfully mined a new seam of historical mysteries and legends to craft an important piece of work. The result is a renewed collection of wonder
tales to enhance our rich folklore tradition.”

The meeting is open to everyone so why not come along and enjoy the talk.

