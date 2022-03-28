Donegal Co Council meeting adjourned before it even starts

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray
Mystery surrounds why Donegal County Council's meeting has been adjourned this morning.
A number of councillors and media sat patiently for the 11am start today but nothing seemed to be going ahead.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray came on the zoom call around 11.20am to say discussions had been taking place between the parties so he was proposing to adjourn the meeting until 12.30pm.
"We are all very keen to get the business of the meeting going but some discussions have to take place/"
His suggestion was proposed and seconded by his Sinn Fein party colleagues, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher and Gary Doherty however there was no explanation as to the exact reason for the delay.
