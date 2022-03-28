Letterkenny District Court adjourned due to Covid-19

Monday's sitting of Letterkenny District Court has been adjourned due to Covid-19
Monday’s sitting of Letterkenny District Court has been adjourned due to Covid-19.
The Courts Service adjourned the sitting shortly before it was due to take begin at 10.30am.
The Courts Service said some courts and cases this week have been adjourned in various districts because the increase in Covid infections has affected staff and judicial numbers.
“The current surge in the incidence rate of Covid-19 has resulted in unprecedented numbers of Courts Service staff, judges, practitioners and witnesses unable to attend at courthouses. This position is reflected across the justice sector,” a Courts Service spokesman said.
The situation in each area is being kept under review, he added.
The adjourned court is due to sit at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 29.
