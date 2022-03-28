Search

30 Mar 2022

Father Eamonn Kelly says 9 cent can feed a child for a day

Mary's Meals changes focus to copper collection

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

28 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Thanks to the phenomenal commitment and dedication of supporters, volunteers, partners and staff across Donegal, Mary’s Meals are now providing more nourishing meals for more than 2 million children in some of the world’s poorest communities when they attend school.

 

Father Eamonn Kelly has been at the helm of this organisation in Donegal and Mary’s Meals representative in Ireland, Patricia Friel leads the national operation from Ramelton. 

Due to the expense of shipping clothes, backpacks and other such items the organisation is now focused on collecting coins. 

Father Eamonn Kelly said: “We are doing well at present. We are carrying out a copper collection - we are looking for all kinds of coins, foreign currency, notes, euros, all kinds of different money.”

He said that often people would walk past a 10-cent piece lying on the ground but people seldom realise that 9 cents feeds a child in some of the world’s poorest countries and helps bring them to school where they can get an education which will help them escape the shackles of poverty. 

“In Donegal we have already taken in €35,000 since September. That will feed two thousand children and get them to attend school. We are hoping to expand the collection into different counties but so far Donegal are doing great,” Father Kelly said. 

Father Kelly says that they are experiencing an increase in the number of children they feed on a daily basis in the new figures that are about to be released. 

“All of this good work is thanks to the generosity of ordinary people. We have people who help us in every area in Donegal from Ballintra to Gaoth Dobhair and every cent counts for us. Every house has a vase of old coins where people put coins. There are other houses who have old currency which people say they will bring to the bank some day. We will take it to the bank and we will change that money that will feed a child. A meal a day for a child is a lot when they don’t have much,” he said.  

There are three main groups in Donegal which provide Mary’s Meals and they are based in Letterkenny, the Finn Valley and Raphoe. 

News

