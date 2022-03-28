The people of Arranmore Island set to climb in support of Charlie Bird

The people of Arranmore Island are going to get their walking boots this coming April 2 and going to climb the highest mountain on the island in conjunction with former broadcaster Charlie Bird.

Charlie, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year says, the people across the country will climb a hill, mountain, or even the stairs in April as he attempts to reach the peak of Croagh Patrick and the people of Arranmore have certainly risen to the challenge.

On Saturday, April 2, the islanders are planning to meet at the community centre (CFFAM). They have been planning this event since January.

Denis O’Donnell said: “We are setting off to Cnoc na Naomh the highest point on the island via Ballard. By 2.45pm we will arrive at the bottom of Cnoc na Naomh. If people don't want to do that walk they can come around from their nearest road and meet us there at 2.45pm.”

People who cannot walk very far can drive to a nearby point and join those who are walking. “By 3pm we will be at the top of the mountain. The walk/climb is in aid of Pieta House and The Irish Motor Neuron Disease. The island would have a connection with both charities. Like a lot of other areas, we have lost people to suicide over the years. Also most people are affected by mental health problems at some stage in their lives. An islander Packie McHugh lost his wife Maura to Motor Neuron Disease. We do it in memory of these people and to help raise funds,” he said.

There is a bonus ball draw going on based on the Irish Lotto, number one to 47.There will be donation buckets there. For more information, you can contact Denis O'Donnell on his Facebook page. There is also a fundraising page on the link below. https://www.idonate.ie/DenisODonnell835.