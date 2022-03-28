Search

30 Mar 2022

Donegal has Ireland’s second-lowest Covid-19 rate

More than 2,200 cases record in latest two-week period

DDonegal recorded 2,221 cases in the 14 days up to March 24

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal has the country's second-lowest rate of Covid-19 infection.
Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the county recorded 2,221 cases in the 14 days up to March 24.
The county’s incidence rate is 1,395.2 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days. Monaghan is the only county with a lower incidence of the disease. Donegal's rate is well below the national incidence of 1,710.3.
The highest rate in the country is in Sligo at 2,212.6.

The national incidence rate has been on a steady climb since March 9 and has almost doubled in just over two weeks.
Donegal has recorded a total of 53,379 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the seventh-highest total in the country. A total of 248 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the county.

News

