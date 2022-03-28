Preparations underway to support Charlie Bird in his epic climb this April

Huge preparations are underway across the county as the day to Climb Errigal Together looms closer. The climb will raise much-needed funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Association and Pieta House as part of the campaign initiated by former RTÉ journalist, Charlie Bird who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in October, 2021.

The local event, lead by Cllr. Ciaran Brogan, who is one of the main organizers and Mr. Eamon McGee, Donegal Motor Club who has been appointed as the lead coordinator for the event, was launched in Gaoth Dobhair's An Chúirt Hotel in February.

The people of Arranmore are planning to climb Cnoc na Naomh, the highest mountain on the island, on April 2.

The event is being supported by An Garda Síochána, local bus operators, sports clubs and the Dunlewey Centre.

On April 2, Civil Defence will provide radio communications, medical cover, and mountain rescue for the climbers, whilst some of the more enthusiastic volunteers will venture the climb in aid of the cause.

The Civil Defence would like to remind individuals and groups planning to take part to wear the appropriate clothing and footwear and register through the official website www.climberrigaltogether.com.