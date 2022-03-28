‘Climb With Charlie’ walk in the Milford District this Saturday 2nd April

Milford and District Resource Centre, Ray Community Centre and Milford GAA Baile Na nGallóglach have partnered to bring a ‘Climb With Charlie’ event to the Milford District this Saturday, April 2 at 11am.

The walk will coincide with former RTE journalist Charlie Bird’s hike of Croagh Patrick and is one of many events taking place all over the country in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Manager of Milford and District Resource Centre Declan Meehan said they are delighted to partner with Ray Community Centre and CLG Baile Na nGallóglach to bring a local ‘Climb With Charlie’ event to the area, and to support of Charlie Bird.

“The walk is in aid of two very worthy causes and we look forward to seeing both new and familiar faces on the day.”

The walk will start at 11am at Ray Community Centre and will go to the Standing Man, the highest point in Glenalla, with views across Donegal.

"There will also be free health checks available at the community centre from 10am. Refreshments and a barbeque will be served afterwards upon return to Ray Community Centre.

There are a number of route options to choose from:

- 10km: Start at Ray Community Centre to the Standing Man and back;

- 6.5km: Take the shuttle from Ray Community Centre to the base of Standing Man, and start from there, walking back to the centre afterwards;

- 3km: Take the shuttle to the base of the Standing Man, start there and take the shuttle back to Ray Community Centre.

The walk is of medium difficulty and suitable footwear is advised as the track to the Standing Man is rocky and may be wet in places. Walkers are advised to wear high-vis clothing and must adhere to the rules of the road.

Participants take part in this walk at their own risk.

Dogs are not allowed on the walk, as part of the trail goes through private farmland.

The organisers ask people to register in advance:

You can register online:

https://bit.ly/rayclimbwithcharlie or by phone: (087) 2877900

Donations can be made online in advance to https://www.climbwithcharlie.ie/donate/ or by

cash on the day.