Great opportunity to perform in front of an audience in Gaoth Dobhair

People are being invited to an informal singing and storytelling session by Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.
If you would like to practice your singing and storytelling for Oireachtas na Gaeilge this is a great opportunity to perform in front of an audience.
"I’d love to get people from all the three parishes and beyond together to sing and exchange songs and stories… very informal but willing to listen. Young and old, big and small," Mairead says.
