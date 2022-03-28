Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, March 28, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh

- Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff

- Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

- Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island

- Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin, Cleanagh, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Barbara Doherty (Babby), Westown, Malin Head

- Mary Carey, Carrowbeg, Carndonagh

- Charlie Gallagher, Gortahork

- Mary Ellen Greaney, Dublin and Fintown

- Elma Houston, Sligo Town and formerly Letterkenny

- David Gibson, Newtowncunningham

- Patricia (Patsy) Norah Mahon, Ballyshannon

Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Monaghan, Tulnaree, Carndonagh. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, brothers Eddie, Jack, Tommy, Christopher and James, sisters Cecilia, Noinin and Eileen. Sadly missed by his sons Michael, Jarlath, Declan and Garrett, his daughters Mary, Catherine, Orla and Fionnuala, his sisters Rita, Gertie and Anna - Jane and his grandchildren Odhran, Cathal, Louis, Niall, Maeve, Darragh, Cora, Joseph, Niamh and Matthew.

Michael's remains will repose at his late residence in Tulnaree, with Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh. Viewing times are on Monday from 3pm to 8pm and Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm

Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff

The death has taken place of Robert McCauley, Lenamore, Muff.

Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret Strain, née Doherty, Gortnaskea, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of Eamon, much-loved mother of Martina, Majella and Louise and dear sister of Mary Hegarty.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 3pm tomorrow Tuesday, March 29. Removal on Thursday, March 31, at 10.15am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

House is strictly private to family and close friends.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors. Please adhere to current covid guidelines regarding hand shaking and wearing facemasks.

Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kevin Quinn, Grange, Inch Island. He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Eileen. Much-loved brother of Margaret, Bernadette, Brian and Tony.



His remains will be reposing at his sister Margaret’s residence, Grange, Inch Island on, Monday, March 28 from 5pm. Removal Wednesday March 30 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House is private please, family and friends only. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Director.

Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Michael Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary nightly at 8pm.

Wake is private to family, close friends and neighbours, please.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Wednesday, March 30 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gortahork Parish webcam or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin, Cleanagh, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) McLaughlin, Cleanagh, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10:10am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Barbara Doherty (Babby), Westown, Malin Head

The death has taken place at her home of Barbara Doherty (Babby), Westown, Malin Head.

Funeral leaving her home Monday at 1.30pm to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

House and funeral strictly private to family, only.

Mary Carey, Carrowbeg, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Carey, Carrowbeg.

Deeply regretted by her husband Robert, daughter Sheila and husband Kenny, son Michael and wife Anne, son Martin and partner Nicola, daughter Liz and husband Dave, grandchildren Emma, David and David, great-granddaughter Maya Sophia, sisters in law Bernie and Celia, nieces, nephews and the wide family circle.

Removal and wake for immediate family, only.

Mary's Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday, March 29 in St. Columba's Church, Ballinacrae followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimers Society c/o any family member.

Charlie Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Charlie Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Joe. Survived by his sisters Máire, Sarah, Grainne, Brid and Noreen, his brothers Denis and Pádraig, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Gortahork Funeral Premises, Monday, March 28, at 5pm going to his sister Máire and Gerry Robinson's residence in Meenlaragh.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, March 30, for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Ellen Greaney, Dublin and Fintown

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Greaney (née Coll), Huntstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Fintown.

Mary Ellen, beloved wife of P.J., dear sister of Seamus, Rosaleen, Josephine, Donal, Annie and Seán and wonderful auntie to all her nieces and nephews.

Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and Belle.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Tuesday evening, March 29 from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown on Wednesday, March 30, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Mary’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) at https://www.huntstownparish.ie/webcam/.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Elma Houston, Sligo Town and formerly Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Elma Freeman, (née Houston), Cartron Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo and formerly Main Street, Letterkenny.

Dearly-loved wife of the late Basil. Cherished mother of Basil, Raymond, Paul, and Celia. Adored nanny of Jake, Keelan, Alisha, Caitlin, Luke, Zach, Aaron, Annabelle, Eoin, Shaun and Charlie. Great Grandmother of Esmé, son-In-law Colm, daughters-in-law; Michelle and Tanya. Brothers; Jim and John, sister; Olive. brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm to 8pm Sunday. Removal from her home Monday to arrive at Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivinan, for Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm, burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/.

House strictly private to family Monday morning, please. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. Enquiries to Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral directors, Upper John Street, Sligo 0719171117.

David Gibson, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of David Gibson, Killyverry, Newtowncunningham. Unexpectedly, at his late residence.

Predeceased by parents Rose and William Gibson. Devoted father to daughters Caroline, Jacqueline and Donna (Derry), son David (Canada). Deeply regretted by brothers Billy (Letterkenny), Seamus and Sydney (Newtowncunningham), sisters Mina (Scotland), Rosie (Newtowncunningham), Nora and Teresa (Derry) and Sadie (England).

Always remembered by grandchildren Shannon, Conor, Jake , Lee and Alicia. Fondly remembered by extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter's residence, 13 Dunree Gardens, Creggan, Derry. Funeral from there on Monday, March 28, for Mass at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake strictly private. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.newtownkilleaparish.com/

Patricia (Patsy) Norah Mahon, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Norah Mahon, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

She passed away peacefully, at Millcroft Nursing Home Enniskillen.

Much-loved wife of the late James (Jim), dearly-loved mother of Helen (Paul) and a devoted grandmother to Andrew (Rachel) and Jayne and a great grandmother of Jessica and Harry.

A service of Thanksgiving will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Monday March 28 at 1pm, followed by burial in St Anne’s Parish Churchyard Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Kindfund, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com. Lovingly remembered by her family.

