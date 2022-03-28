Search

30 Mar 2022

Company seeks High Court injunction against Google

Company estimates that it is losing €9,500 per day because of the suspension of adverts

Company seeks High Court injunction against Google

The High Court in Dublin

Reporter:

Aodhan O'Faolain

28 Mar 2022 11:33 PM

A Donegal company that specialises in tax preparation and advisory services has launched High Court proceedings over the suspension of its advertising account by Google.  

The action has been brought by My Tax Back Limited, which operates the mytaxrefunds.ie website, over Google Ireland Limited's decision to suspend and completely exclude the company from advertising on google.com by way of the Google Ads service. 

The court heard that the company had advertised with Google for some years.

However, at the start of 2022 Google removed some of its adverts on the grounds that they were not eligible, and in breach of google's terms of service.

The company disputes Google's assertions and says that it comes with the exemption provided for by Google in its terms of service, and it should be allowed to advertise its tax preparation services.

The company was suspended from advertising any of its services on the platform on March 11th last.

It now estimates that it is losing €9,500 per day because of the suspension.

In a sworn statement to the court, the company's managing director and sole shareholder Gary O'Brien claims that without access to that platform the company is "highly unlikely to survive" should the dispute between the parties take more than six months to determine.  

The Donegal based Mr O'Brien also said that his company's competitors continue to use the defendant's advertising services for the same taxation services provided by his company.

Represented by Arthur Cunningham Bl, instructed by Peter Boyle and Co Solicitors, My Tax Back seeks an injunction directing Google to allow Tax Back to advertise the tax preparation services it provides with Google Ads.

That order, if granted by the court, would remain in place pending the outcome of the full hearing of the dispute.

In its action the company seeks declarations that its advertising account with the internet firm was unlawfully suspended. It also seeks a declaration from the court that the services it provides are not restricted by Google's prohibition on promotions.

It seeks an order to have the agreement it claims it entered with Google to display its advertising, and damages for alleged breach of contract. 

The matter came before Mr Justice Senan Allen on Monday.

The judge, on an ex parte basis, granted the applicant permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on Google.

The matter will return before the Court next week.

The company has a registered address at Tirconnaill Street, Ballyshannon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media