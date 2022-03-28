Search

Woman in critical condition after crash on main road between Bundoran and Sligo

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following crash involving lorry, car and a van

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 12:33 AM

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic accident involving a lorry, car and a van that occurred at approximately 3.45pm on today at Moneygold, Cliffoney, on the busy N15 National Primary Route between Bundoran and Sligo.

The female driver of the car was taken to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition. No other injuries to persons was reported.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight. Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N15 at Grange between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

