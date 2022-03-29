Luxury hotel celebrates winning major honour at wedding awards

A Donegal hotel has won a major honour at the prestigious 2022 weddingsonline awards which were announced at a gala dinner celebration at the Mullingar Park Hotel last night.

Lough Eske Castle Hotel won the Castle Venue of the Year award.

A spokesperson for the hotel, located outside Donegal Town, expressed delight on its facebook page shortly after the official announcement, stating: “We are beyond thrilled to say Lough Eske Castle has been awarded Castle Venue of the Year at the Weddings Online Awards 2022. Simon Petka, Wedding Sales Manager picked up the award at the ceremony this evening. Well done to Simon and all of the team who are consistently dedicated to ensuring our couples enjoy their special day at Lough Eske Castle.”

The five star hotel has won a string of awards in recent years.

These include being named the best luxury hotel in Ireland by The Times in the UK, getting Conde Nast's Top Ten Luxury Hotels in ireland awards in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 in Ireland.

It was also Ireland's Castle Wedding Venue of the Year 2021, gained two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence for its Cedars Restaurant, and was being named as the Luxury Wellness Spa & Luxury Countryside Spa 2018 at the World Luxury Spa Awards, Ulster Wedding Venue of the Year 2018 and Luxury Hotel of the Year 2017.