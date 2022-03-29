Woman assaulted when she wouldn't hand her car keys over to youth

FILE PHOTO
A woman was assaulted by a male youth when she wouldn’t hand over the keys of her car. The incident occurred on March 26 in the Slieve Sneacht area of Letterkenny on Saturday, March 26 at 9.25pm.
Gardaí say the woman had parked her car when she was approached by a gang of youths. She was approached by a young man who was possibly wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up. He asked her for the keys. She didn’t give the car keys to him. She was then assaulted. The lady did not require medical attention but did not require medical attention. Gardaí say she was visibly shaken after the incident.
The youth is described as having a slight moustache being five foot five in height.
Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074 91 67100.
