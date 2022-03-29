Search

30 Mar 2022

The Criminal Assets Bureau seize thousands during morning raid

Investigation could see link of controlled drugs sale and supply to national organised crime group

The Criminal Assets Bureau seize thousands of euro during morning raid

Michelle NicPháidín

29 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the county this morning. The search operation was conducted by Criminal Assets Bureau Officers, supported by the Milford District Drug Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The target of today’s operation was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a profiler attached to the Milford District. Today’s operation involved the search of two locations and yielded details of a number of accounts in financial institutions.

The investigation to date has resulted in the seizure of cash totaling €15,530. A further €36,000 in funds was identified in three financial institutions was restrained during the course of this morning’s operation.

Today’s Criminal Assets Bureau search operation was conducted in conjunction with Milford gardaí and marks a significant development in an investigation targeting individual’s involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the the county with direct links to a national organised crime group.

