Confirmations at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny

Congratulations to the pupils and their teachers at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Letterkenny where the children received the Sacrament of Confirmation at the weekend.
The school's two six classes are taught by Mrs Cheevers and Ms Harvey and the children were confirmed at St. Eunan's Cathedral.
Our main photo features the pupils of Ms Harvey's class, along with their teacher and Fr. Damien Nejad.
Mrs. Cheevers' 6th Class who made their Confirmation in St. Eunan's Cathedral on Saturday, pictured with Fr. Damien Najad.
