Search

30 Mar 2022

Man in court charged with attempted robbery of Inishowen post office 

Motor mechanic from Derry granted bail over November 2020 incident

Laois TD and Minster praises Donegal court as Portlaoise still waits for replacement

A Derry man has appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with the attempted robbery of the post office in Clonmany on November 11, 2020

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Mar 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A  part-time motor mechanic from Derry has appeared in court charged with the attempted robbery of an Inishowen post office.

Barry Reddin of Whitehouse Park in Derry is charged with the attempted robbery of the post office in Clonmany on November 11, 2020.

The 61-year-old appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Ballyshannon man who avoided jail over €900k drugs haul in custody after sentence quashed

Detective Garda Conor Mulkern told the court he arrested Reddin and brought him to Buncrana garda station where he charged him under Section 4.3 of the Criminal Law Act. Reddin replied: “Not guilty, no comment," when charged.Garda sergeant Jim Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed for the case to be heard on indictment at the Circuit Court.

Judge Paul Kelly agreed to bail on the accused man's own bond as well as an independent surety. Mr Reddin was also ordered to provide a phone number and sign on three times at Buncrana garda station.

The case was adjourned to June 21 for the service of the book of evidence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media