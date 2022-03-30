Search

31 Mar 2022

Woman left needing plastic surgery after attack in Bundoran nightclub

Young mother scarred for life after glass attack by friend

Laois TD and Minster praises Donegal court as Portlaoise still waits for replacement

Letterkenny Courthouse: The court heard the assault happened at the end of a night out

30 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

A young mother has told a court how her life will never be the same after a friend struck her in the face with a glass in a Bundoran nightclub.

Megan Keown, 33, of Finner, Ballyshannon, has admitted assault causing harm to Aisling Newell at Paris nightclub in Bundoran on July 19, 2020.

The two women, who had been friends for nine years, had spent the evening drinking in a number of venues before they went to the nightclub.

Ms Newell told Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny that she had been drinking lager while Ms Keown was drinking vodka. When leaving the nightclub, Ms Keown turned around and struck her in the face. She heard glass breaking and she fell back and hit her head. She told gardaí she was lucky she was wearing glasses.

Ms Newell was taken to Sligo University Hospital and required ten stitches to lacerations in her face and injections for pain. Glass in her eyelids had to be removed. 

In a victim impact statement,  she said she was in a state of shock after being told she required plastic surgery and would be scarred for life due to the lacerations to her face and head.

“The night had changed my life forever,” she said. Her partner and her two young children were also in shock in the days after the attack. 

She did not leave home for weeks and her anxiety was sky-high. She has to wear makeup daily. “I think about the attack every day,” she said.

“My confidence has been totally destroyed and I will never be the same because my face will never be the same again,” she said.

In a statement to gardaí, Ms Keown said she was struck first by Ms Newell when was carrying a glass. She said she believed the glass struck Ms Newell as she fell to the ground.

Defence counsel Declan McHugh said Ms Newell, a hotel manager, was accepting responsibility for the offence. There had been an argument, “and there was just far too much drink on board,” he said.

Judge John Almyer is to finalise sentencing on March 31.

