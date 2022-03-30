Search

31 Mar 2022

Police in Strabane seize £20,000 worth of suspected Class B drugs

PSNI appeal for assistance with Operation Dealbreaker

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

30 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Police in Strabane have appealed for information after their seizure of suspected Class B drugs worth an estimated £20,000.

Following the seizure of the suspected cannabis during an operation on  March 21, follow-up enquiries by officers resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man on suspicion of drug-related offences and the seizure of £4,000 in cash.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Wilders said: "Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate an ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

News

