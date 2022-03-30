Still in excess of 60 Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

Coronavirus Covid-19
A total of 64 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), the most recent HSE records show.
Six of those cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
There were no additional suspected cases of Covid. There is one patient currently being treated in the hospital's intensive care/high dependency unit.
Just a single general bed was available at the hospital on Tuesday, the HSE say.
And according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Daily trolley watch figures, 19 admitted patients were waiting on trolley beds at the hospital on Wednesday morning.
Of the 19, six patients were located in the Emergency Department of the hospital.
